Young diva Neetu Sangla, who has gained immense popularity with her work in TV shows like Mere Sai and Nimki Vidhayak, is all set to entertain fans in a new show. As per a credible source, the actress will be entering Dangal TV’s show Mast Mauli.

Shares a source, “She will be playing the parallel lead in the show. Her character name will be Preeti and she will be essaying the role of step-sister of Mouli. Her entry will bring a new twist to the storyline.”

We buzzed Neetu and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert.

