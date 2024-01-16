Exclusive: Newbie Sanika Gaikwad to play lead along with Deepika Singh in Colors TV’s next Mangal Lakshmi

IWMBuzz.com has been updating audiences about the upcoming show Mangal Lakshmi on Colors TV produced by Suzana Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment. We earlier exclusively reported about Deepika Singh playing the lead. Along with Deepika, we also reported about Naman Shaw and Shubham Dipta being signed for the show.

Now, we have exclusive information that a newbie has been roped in to play the lead along with Deepika. Sanika Gaikwad, who made her digital debut with a cameo role in Half CA, a series produced by The Viral Fever on Amazon miniTV, will be playing a pivotal role. The story of the show is based on two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi. While Deepika plays the role of Mangal, Sanika will be seen playing the character of Lakshmi.

We reached out to Sanika, producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

We at IWMBuzz.com also hear that Mangal Lakshmi is the Hindi remake of a popular Colors Kannada show, which has been ruling the South markets and bagging immense praise and appreciation.

