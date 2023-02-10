Versatile actor Nikhil Arya who was last seen in Brahmarakshas 2 will soon get back to our TV screens with a bang. He will be seen joining the stellar cast of the upcoming Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams.

Nikhil has been a household name with a lot of experience in TV shows like Kasturi, Tere Liye, Mahabharat, Kumkum Bhagya etc.

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal stars Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh as leads. It is a fantasy-based romantic thriller which will launch on 13 February. We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting about the cast on board this show. IWMBuzz.com has till now written about actors Vaishnavi Dhanraj, Ankur Nayyar, Kunal Khosla, Rina Rani, Nalini Negi, Pooja Singh, Manish Khanna, Arjun Bijlani, Niyati Fatnani, Nimai Bali playing crucial roles.

We hear that Nikhil Arya is the latest entrant in the show and will play a powerful character.

