Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Himani Sharma bags Dangal show Jyoti

Actress Himani Sharma will be part of the cast of Dangal's new show Jyoti which is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. She was earlier seen in Nima Denzongpa the Colors show.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 May,2023 16:05:49
Actress Himani Sharma who was last seen in Colors’ Nima Denzongpa has bagged a meaty role in Dangal’s next. Himani was also seen in projects Girlfriend Chor on MX Player, Dil Se Dil Tak, Qubool Hai, Paapnashini Ganga etc. She will now be part of the cast of Dangal’s new show titled Jyoti, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Jyoti is a tale about a beautiful girl and her journey ahead. The show will see Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm giving our readers newsbreaks on the cast that has come on board the show. We have tilled now written about Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatasyan playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kiran Sharma, Rajendra Chawla, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Meghan Jadhav being roped in to play integral roles.

We now hear of Himani playing an integral role in the show.

We buzzed Himani but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

