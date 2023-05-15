Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Himani Sharma bags Dangal show Jyoti

Actress Himani Sharma will be part of the cast of Dangal's new show Jyoti which is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. She was earlier seen in Nima Denzongpa the Colors show.

Actress Himani Sharma who was last seen in Colors’ Nima Denzongpa has bagged a meaty role in Dangal’s next. Himani was also seen in projects Girlfriend Chor on MX Player, Dil Se Dil Tak, Qubool Hai, Paapnashini Ganga etc. She will now be part of the cast of Dangal’s new show titled Jyoti, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Jyoti is a tale about a beautiful girl and her journey ahead. The show will see Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatsayan playing the leads.

We now hear of Himani playing an integral role in the show.

