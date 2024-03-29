IWMBuzz
Exclusive: Preeti Singh Thakur joins the cast of Colors’ Krishna Mohini

Preeti Singh Thakur who is known for her role in Ranju Ki Betiyaan, will be part of the cast of Colors' upcoming show Krishna Mohini. This show is produced by Boyhood Productions.

Actress Preeti Singh Thakur who was last seen in Bhagya Lakshmi, has bagged a plump role in the upcoming Colors show Krishna Mohini. The show produced by Boyhood Productions depicts the unique tale of a sister and her journey in raising her brother. The first promo of the show is impressive and this will be the next big launch on TV. It seems to be a very relatable concept, and the promo has raised enough curiosity.

We at IWMBuzz.com had reported about Fahmaan Khan playing the lead in this show. He will be cast along with Debattama Saha in the show. Ketaki Kulkarni will also play one of the lead girls in the show. We also wrote about model Anoushka Chauhan making her debut with this show.

We now hear of Preeti Singh Thakur bagging an interesting role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Preeti will play the bhabhi to the lead girl. She will have a prominent part in the storyline.”

Preeti is also known for her portrayal in Ranju Ki Betiyaan.

We buzzed Preeti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

