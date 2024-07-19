Exclusive: Prema Mehta to enter Colors’ Suhagan Chudail

Actress Prema Mehta who has featured in TV shows Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Ishq Mein Marjawan etc, will enter the Colors’ supernatural fantasy show Suhagan Chudail. Produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’ Peninsula Pictures, the show stars Zayn Ibad Khan, Nia Sharma and Debchandrima Singha Roy playing the leads.

In this supernatural saga, a malevolent Chudail named Nishigandha is on an obsessive quest for Suhaag ki Nishaniyan, ‘Solah Shringars’ – 16 mystical adornments that will bestow upon her unparalleled beauty and the ultimate prize of immortality. With each ‘Shringar’ she collects by sacrificing her husbands, her dark powers grow stronger. Starring Nia Sharma as Nishigandha, the Suhagan Chudail, Debchandrima Singha Roy as Deeya, and Zayn Ibad Khan as Moksh, the show is engaging audiences.

We now hear of Prema Mehta’s entry in the show. She will play an interesting role and will be at loggerheads with Suhagan Chudail.

As per a reliable source, “Prema will play the role of Nitakshi, a Chudail, with enormous powers. She will be the enemy of Nishigandha, and will come to snatch all her powers, and attain them for herself. The audience can expect a huge battle between Nishigandha and this new character.”

We buzzed Prema but did not get through to her.

We hear that Prema’s entry in the show will happen soon.

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.