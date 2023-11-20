Exclusive: Prerna Singh Khawas to enter Chand Jalne Laga

Actress Prerna Singh Khawas will soon enter the Colors show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. As we know, this fairy tale romance has started well with Deva returning to Tara’s life after years to seek revenge. He feels that Tara deliberately got him arrested for the crime he did not commit. For the uninitiated, the mansion of Tara’s father was put on fire and Deva was blamed for it.

Now, Deva is on a mission for revenge. He has employed Tara to renovate the same mansion after buying it. Their tussle has kept the audience glued to the show.

We saw Deva and Tara being trapped in a deep freezer. This will bring in some close moments between them where they will get to know each other better.

The coming episode will also see the entry of Prerna Singh Khawas which will stun Tara.

As per a reliable source, “The character will come in as part of Deva’s family.”

