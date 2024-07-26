Exclusive: Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’s Nikki Sharma On 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas- “We Should Never Forget”

Nikki Sharma is a heartthrob Indian television actress known for her stint in the entertainment world. Currently, the actress appears in the popular show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti as Shakti on Zee TV. Celebrating the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the actress expressed her proud feelings and acknowledged real heroes’ sacrifices in conversation with IWMBuzz.

Nikki, who essays the role of Shakti in Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti, expressed her views on the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas and said, “On this solemn Kargil Vijay Diwas, let’s honor the brave individuals who fought and made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Their courage and selflessness inspire us to remain steadfast in difficult times. As an actor and a proud Indian, I express my sincere respect to our real-life heroes who, with their constant spirit, protect our borders and uphold our nation’s values. It’s because of their sacrifices that we are able to sleep peacefully at our home and as citizens of India, we should never forget that. So, on this day, let’s reaffirm our commitment to safeguard the sovereignty they bravely defended. Jai Hind!”

Every year, on 26 July, Indians celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day commemorates India’s triumph over Pakistan in the Kargil War when the Indian Army prevented Pakistan from maintaining control over the mountains in the Northern Kargil District in Ladakh. It is celebrated in India to honor the brave efforts of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.