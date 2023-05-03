Exclusive: RadhaKrishn fame Kanchan Dubey bags Sony SAB's Vanshaj

Kanchan Dubey who played the role of Revti in Star Bharat's RadhaKrishn has bagged yet another show with Swastik Productions titled Vanshaj. She will play a very interesting role, you can check here to know more.

Actor Kanchan Dubey who played the role of Revti in Swastik Productions’ popular and long-running show RadhaKrishn will be part of the production’s new venture for Sony SAB. Titled Vanshaj, Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is making this show, which is slated to be the contemporary adaptation of Mahabharata. The show has Mahir Pandhi and Anjali Tatrari playing the leads. Actors Puneet Issar, Gurdip Punjj, Gireesh Sahdev etc are playing crucial roles in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com had reported about Buneet Kapoor playing a key role in the show. He will play brother to the female lead Anjali Tatrari. Gurdip Punjj will play their mother. If you have missed reading this story on our site, you can glance it up here.

We buzzed Kanchan but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story. We hear that the film shoot is more or less wrapped up and the work on its post production will start.

