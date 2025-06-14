Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide’s eerie encounter; Bhootni in Gokuldham Society

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of the Gokuldham Society being excited to go on their vacation to Holiday Home, the bungalow of Taarak Mehta’s boss. As we know, the boss was happy with Taarak’s work and the profits the company got. He gave Taarak and his wife a happy trip and a vacation at his bungalow. However, Taarak took permission to go on a vacation with the residents of Gokuldham Society. But Taarak was not aware of the ulterior motive of his boss as he wanted to figure out about the rumours that his place was haunted.

The upcoming episode will see Bhide being the first person to experience eerie and scary moments. Well, this will happen when he will be on his way back to the society on his beloved scooter. He will meet a lady clad in a white saree on the road, who will ask for a lift. While he will be driving ahead, he will be shocked to see the same lady appearing in front of him with scary features. Bhide will ask whether she has a twin, as he gave a lift to her lookalike, and will turn behind to see. But to his astonishment, the lady will not be seated anymore there.

How will this scary experience in Gokuldham Society proceed?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.