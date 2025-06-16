Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Upcoming Twist: Bhide’s spooky encounter turns out to be a dream; Will it happen for real?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production has seen engaging drama with the residents of the Gokuldham Society planning their outing meticulously. While Tapu Sena was discussing the kind of outdoor games they could plan during their trip and vacation, others were involved in packing their bags and seeing to it that they packed all their favourite trip accessories. There was excitement in every household of the society with the D-day of their trip fast approaching. We wrote about Bhide’s spooky encounter on the road when he gave a lift to a woman wearing a white saree and blouse. Soon, Bhide met the same woman in front of him, on the road, and soon realized that the lady who was seated on his bike was not there.

The upcoming episode will reveal this to be just a dream of Bhide. He will get up scared of seeing the ghostly lady. He will be seen discussing his dream with Madhavi, who will ask him to forget it. However, it will be interesting to see if Bhide foresaw the problems that they will encounter at the bungalow.

Will he see the same lady at the vacation spot?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Neela Film Production is a comedy sitcom that revolves around the Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, an apartment complex in Powder Gali, Film City Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, and focuses on the members of Gokuldham Society who come from different backgrounds. The show which launched in the year 2008 has been a favourite of all households for years.