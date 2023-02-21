Seasoned actor Ravi Jhankal who was last seen in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, will now be seen in a pivotal role in Colors’ next. The show which is loosely based on the story of Beauty and the Beast is being produced by Balaji Telefilms. As we know, this will be the next big launch of Colors, which again rides on the fantasy and supernatural format.

Actors Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot will play leads in the show. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Chetan Hansraj, Monalisa, Rushal Parakh, Nitin Bhatia being part of the show.

We now hear of Ravi Jhankal playing a crucial role.

As per a reliable source, “The veteran actor will be the Sutradhar, or the presenter of this new tale.”

