Exclusive: Rohit Choudhary to enter Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam

Actor Rohit Choudhary who was seen in Colors’ Swaran Ghar will soon join the cast of Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam. This show produced by Balaji Telefilms aired on Colors, post which it now airs on Jio Cinema the OTT platform. As we know, the plot in Bekaboo is quite interesting with Bela (Eisha Singh) presumed to be dead in the fire sequence that was shown. However, there is a look-alike of Bela who has emerged. She is Sofia, who has come into the house with a new look and getup.

Now, we hear of Sofia coming in with her boyfriend, Yatin Gandhi who is a rich and suave businessman. Rohit Choudhary will be essaying this character, is what we hear.

As per a reliable source, “Yatin is an NRI businessman who is in the life of Sofia. He is seen as her boyfriend.”

We buzzed Rohit and he confirmed his entry stating, “Yes, I am entering the show. All I can say is that I play a businessman.”

Bekaboo which was on air on Colors has recently moved to Jio Cinema and is aired with its new title – Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam. The show stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, Richa Sony, Monalisa in prime roles.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey fame Manan Joshi bags lead role in Dangal’s Mann Ati Sundar