Television | News

Exclusive: Rohit Choudhary to enter Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam

Rohit Choudhary who was last seen in Colors' Swaran Ghar will soon enter Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam which has been moved to Jio Cinema recently. Read details here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jul,2023 11:12:49
Actor Rohit Choudhary who was seen in Colors’ Swaran Ghar will soon join the cast of Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam. This show produced by Balaji Telefilms aired on Colors, post which it now airs on Jio Cinema the OTT platform. As we know, the plot in Bekaboo is quite interesting with Bela (Eisha Singh) presumed to be dead in the fire sequence that was shown. However, there is a look-alike of Bela who has emerged. She is Sofia, who has come into the house with a new look and getup.

Now, we hear of Sofia coming in with her boyfriend, Yatin Gandhi who is a rich and suave businessman. Rohit Choudhary will be essaying this character, is what we hear.

As per a reliable source, “Yatin is an NRI businessman who is in the life of Sofia. He is seen as her boyfriend.”

We buzzed Rohit and he confirmed his entry stating, “Yes, I am entering the show. All I can say is that I play a businessman.”

Bekaboo which was on air on Colors has recently moved to Jio Cinema and is aired with its new title – Bekaboo: Ishq E Anjaam. The show stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, Richa Sony, Monalisa in prime roles.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

