Exclusive: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey fame Manan Joshi bags lead role in Dangal's Mann Ati Sundar

Actor Manan Joshi who was last seen in the lead role of Dr Anubhav Kulshresth in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey will soon be back on the TV screens. He has bagged the lead role in Dangal’s new spin-off show, Mann Ati Sundar. Produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment, this is the spin-off of the earlier show, Mann Sundar that had Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria as leads.

The first promo of the show is out now, and it is revealed that the lead girl in this new storyline will be obese, but will have a golden heart. Young actor Tanishq plays the titular role. The first edition of the story concept had the lead girl with a dusky complexion.

We now hear of Manan Joshi bagging the male lead’s role in the show.

