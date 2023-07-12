ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey fame Manan Joshi bags lead role in Dangal's Mann Ati Sundar

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actor Manan Joshi will play the male lead in Dangal's new show Mann Ati Sundar, produced by Suzanna Ghai. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jul,2023 19:45:12
Exclusive: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey fame Manan Joshi bags lead role in Dangal's Mann Ati Sundar 833154

Actor Manan Joshi who was last seen in the lead role of Dr Anubhav Kulshresth in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey will soon be back on the TV screens. He has bagged the lead role in Dangal’s new spin-off show, Mann Ati Sundar. Produced by Suzanna Ghai’s Panorama Entertainment, this is the spin-off of the earlier show, Mann Sundar that had Shruti Anand and Shivam Khajuria as leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported exclusively about the spin-off coming soon. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar

The first promo of the show is out now, and it is revealed that the lead girl in this new storyline will be obese, but will have a golden heart. Young actor Tanishq plays the titular role. The first edition of the story concept had the lead girl with a dusky complexion.

We now hear of Manan Joshi bagging the male lead’s role in the show.

We buzzed Manan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Nazara 

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV’s Barsaatein

Exclusive: Abhay Bhargava to be a part of web series Aadhi Dulhan

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I am glad that I got this opportunity to get out of my comfort zone: Vihan V Verma on his role in Swaraj 833119
I am glad that I got this opportunity to get out of my comfort zone: Vihan V Verma on his role in Swaraj
Exclusive: Vedika Bhandari to feature in Director Akhil Abrol's upcoming OTT film 833104
Exclusive: Vedika Bhandari to feature in Director Akhil Abrol’s upcoming OTT film
Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions' love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga 833076
Exclusive: Sayantani Ghosh approached for Swastik Productions’ love tale for Colors, Chand Jalne Laga
Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures 833059
Exclusive: Hardik Thakkar bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
I am happy that viewers find Kaveri in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to be a cute villain: Manisha Purohit 832942
I am happy that viewers find Kaveri in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan to be a cute villain: Manisha Purohit
I closely resemble Shubhra, the character I portray in UP-65: Pragati Mishra 832937
I closely resemble Shubhra, the character I portray in UP-65: Pragati Mishra
Latest Stories
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Traditional Marathi Avatar(New Pics Alert) 833096
Prajaktta Mali Turns Muse In Traditional Marathi Avatar(New Pics Alert)
JAWAN PREVUE FEATURES THE ‘KING KHAN’ RAP TRACK WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY Grammy-nominated RAJA KUMARI 833142
JAWAN PREVUE FEATURES THE ‘KING KHAN’ RAP TRACK WRITTEN & PERFORMED BY Grammy-nominated RAJA KUMARI
Prepare for the ultimate hip hop dance-off as Amazon miniTV releases the jaw-dropping promo of its next show, Hip Hop India! 833145
Prepare for the ultimate hip hop dance-off as Amazon miniTV releases the jaw-dropping promo of its next show, Hip Hop India!
Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Her Skin And Hair Care Secret To Look Pretty; Check Here 833141
Surbhi Jyoti Reveals Her Skin And Hair Care Secret To Look Pretty; Check Here
Avneet Kaur 833128
Avneet Kaur Raises The Glam Quotient High In Plunging Neckline Blue Bodycon Dress
'Raider SIX' Launch Event by Starlight Gaming Takes the Indian Gaming Scene on a Thrilling Ride 833123
‘Raider SIX’ Launch Event by Starlight Gaming Takes the Indian Gaming Scene on a Thrilling Ride
Read Latest News