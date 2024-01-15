Exclusive: Saavi Ki Savari fame Aarush Shrivastav roped in for Colors TV show Prachand Ashoka

Aarush Shrivastav, the young and talented actor, who has entertained his fans in projects like Pavitra Rishta 2, Saavi Ki Savari, Naagin 6, Sanak, is all set to impress audiences with his acting chops in a new project. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the actor has been roped in for Colors TV’s upcoming show Prachand Ashoka produced by Balaji Telefilms.

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier exclusively reported about Chetan Hansraj being part of the project. Colors TV recently treated eager audiences to a sneak peek of their upcoming historical extravaganza, Prachand Ashok. The series promises to be a captivating journey into the life and times of the legendary King Ashoka. The short 20-second teaser released across social media platforms has left viewers spellbound, generating widespread anticipation for the show’s grand unveiling.

Prachand Ashok boasts a stellar cast, with Adnan Khan essaying the pivotal role of King Ashoka. Adnan, last seen in Katha Ankahee. Alongside him is the talented Mallika Singh, recognized for her noteworthy performance in RadhaKrishn. While the teaser sets the stage for the grand reveal, the historical backdrop and the tale of King Ashoka’s life are expected to unfold in a riveting narrative. Viewers can anticipate a perfect blend of drama, action, and emotional depth as the series delves into the challenges and triumphs of one of India’s most iconic rulers.

