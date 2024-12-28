Exclusive: Sanket Choukse bags Colors’ Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann

Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann the Colors show produced by 4 Lions Films and Rajita Sharma’s Katha Kottage will now see a new phase in Apollena’s life as she strives hard to work harder towards her goal of becoming India’s first female astronaut and space scientist. As we know, Apollena is facing a lot of hardships in her school, against the terrorizing Sanjay Singh.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report about Samarthya Gupta of Jubilee Talkies fame having the brightest chance of playing the male lead. Now that Samarthya has joined the cast and is all set to enter as the male lead Shlok Pandey, this will be another exciting angle in the show.

Along with Shlok, his family will also be introduced. We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported about veteran actor Shahbaz Khan entering the show. We also wrote about Anjita Poonia who was seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story and Geeta Tyagi, last seen in Aaina all set to enter.

We now hear of noted actor Sanket Choukse entering Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann. Sanket is known for his portrayals in Imlie, Naagin 6, Durga, Jai Hanuman Sankat Mochan Naam Tiharo etc.

The actor was associated with 4 Lions Films in Star Plus’ Imlie where he played the ghar jamai Amrit Shukla, who was the uneducated, carefree, outspoken guy.

We now hear that Sanket will play the exact opposite of this in Apollena.

As per a reliable source, “Ved the character he will play is extremely disciplined, an obedient son, managing the entire business empire well enough to be called the best son. Ved will be seen protecting his younger brother Shlok, played by Samarthya Gupta, as he will be having a laidback attitude to life.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.