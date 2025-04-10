Exclusive: Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Vibha Bhagat joins the cast of Zee TV’s Saru

Shashi Sumeet Productions will come up with a new tale on Zee TV, titled Saru. The renowned production house has been known for its engaging and relatable concepts, tackling social issues with elan. They include Diya aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Shubhaarambh, Barrister Babu, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and many more.

Saru will have the popular actor Shagun Pandey playing the male lead. Young and new actress Mohak Matkar has been finalized to play the female lead in the project. Noted actress Anushka Merchande will play the negative lead. We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm when it comes to reporting about the cast of the show. We also wrote about Swati Chitnis and Pankit Thakkar being part of the cast. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

Now, we hear of actress Vibha Bhagat joining the cast of the show. Vibha has been seen in TV shows Pavitra Bandhan, Beyhadh, Sasural Simar Ka 2 etc.

As per a reliable source, “Vibha will be playing an important role in Saru.”

We buzzed Vibha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

