Exclusive: Saurabh Gumber to be a part of Sony TV’s Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai

Saurabh Gumber, the talented actor, who rose to fame after his stints in projects like Chakradhari Ajay Krishna, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and KumKum Bhagya, has bagged a new show. IWMBuzz.com has learnt that the actor will be seen Sony TV’s upcoming show Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai.

Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai follows Nandini’s journey, played by Meera Deosthale, who is deep rooted in tradition but also raises objections to any belief that disregard the dignity of a woman. The show also features Zaan Khan in the lead role.

Apart from this Sony TV announced a forthcoming mythological show, titled Srimad Ramayan. The makers released a short teaser of the show and promised to transport its viewers to an ancient spiritual era that highlights wholesome values and life learnings, which are relevant even today. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Srimad Ramayan is set to premiere in January 2024.

Also upcoming family drama, Mehndi Wala Ghar, which puts the spotlight on ‘joint families’, reflecting the joy, laughter, and a sense of togetherness that is fostered in this environment. Agrawal Saddan – jahaan pyaar mohbat se rishtey har koi nibhaata hai sets the tone for the perfect narrative of familial bonds and the promo creates intrigue whether they will remain united in the face of adversity. Actors Vibha Chibber, Kanwarjeet Paintal, Ramakant Daayma, Ravi Gossain, Karan Mehra, Rushad Rana, Arpit Kapoor, Gun Kansara, Khalida Jan, and Ushma Rathod play pivotal roles in the show and we can’t wait to see the story of this family and their ancestral home, ‘jo pure Ujjain mein mehndi waale ghar ke naam se jaana jaata hain’.

We reached out to actor and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

