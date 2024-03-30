Exclusive: Sehrish Ali to play a double role in Dangal’s Deewani?

Dangal show Deewani produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms will see a big highpoint with the lives of Parth (Nitin Goswami) and Meera (Aditi Sanwal) going through an intense transition, after the death of Payal (Sehrish Ali). The shocking promo revealed to the audience that Parth in his fit of anger and rage, pushed Payal from the terrace after which she died.

We at IWMBuzz.com also reported about the show taking a seven-year leap. We wrote about how the characters will go through a 360-degree transformation, with the story getting all the more intense now.

Exclusive: Dangal show Deewani to take a seven-year leap

We now hear of Sehrish Ali returning to the show.

There is a thick layer of suspense wound over the coming track. However, we hear that Sehrish will return as Payal soon.

As per a reliable source, “Payal’s return will send shock waves in the show. However, there will also be an element of curiosity as to whether the girl is actually Payal or not.”

Is Payal not dead? Or is the person coming with a new identity in itself?

We buzzed Sehrish but could not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert.

We will know with time, about the big drama to surface in Deewani.

It will be interesting if this is certainly a double role for Sehrish, as this will be a one-of-a-kind, never attempted before by the actress.

