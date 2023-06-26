ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Shalu Shreya bags Colors' Suhaagan

Shalu Shreya who was last seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua, will join the cast of Colors show Suhaagan, post its generation leap. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jun,2023 12:40:27
Actress Shalu Shreya who was last seen in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua, will soon be part of Colors’ Suhaagan post the leap. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the show earlier had child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj playing the roles of Bindiya and Payal respectively. Now the show will see a generation leap with the children growing up.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan playing the leads in Suhaagan. We also wrote about Nilima Singh, Priyanka Nayan joining the cast. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Nimki Muhkiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan

Reports in the media state that Raghav Tiwari of Nima Denzongpa plays the lead.

We now hear of Shalu Shreya joining the cast of Suhaagan.

As per a reliable source, “Shalu will be part of the male lead’s family. She will have an interesting character to play.”

We buzzed Shalu but did not get through for comments.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

