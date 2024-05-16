EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Choudhary opens up on her show, Colors’ Mera Balam Thanedaar completing 100 episodes

Colors’ show, Mera Balam Thanedaar that was one of the first launches this year as it began in January recently achieved a special milestone of completing 100 episodes.

On this occasion, the entire cast and crew of the show got together to celebrate it and needless to say, everyone was in high spirits and extremely happy.

IWMBuzz managed to exclusively be a part of the same and we had the leading lady of the show, Shruti Choudhary aka Bulbul for a few words, where she went on to express her happiness on this feat, and also what she hopes for from the show ahead.

Shruti said, “I don’t have words to describe how happy I feel. Firstly, I want to thank each and everyone of you who watches Mera Balam Thanedaar and this isn’t just my solo effort but the hundreds of people who work tirelessly off the screen as well. So, I just hope that this hundreds become thousands and so on, as the more people will watch and love us, the more we will strive keep working harder and make the show bigger.”

When asked if there is a specific scene which has been her favorite, she said, “Every scene is my favorite scene. All the scenes I do are always very special to me, so I cannot pinpoint one particular one.”

Further, when she was asked with whom does she have the best bonding on set, she said, “I genuinely have the best bond with everyone. If there was one specific person, I would have said so but I really have the best time and bonding with everyone. I wish it stays the same throughout the show’s runtime as this positivity is what we love the most.”