Exclusive: Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein fame Afreen Alvi joins the cast of Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha

Young actress Afreen Alvi who is best known for her role in Sony SAB’s Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein, has bagged an interesting role now. She will soon join the cast of Rahul Kumar Tewary’s new show for Star Plus, Udne Ki Aasha. The show has Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written exclusive newsbreaks on the cast joining the show. We broke the news of Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, which was followed by actors Sanjay Narvekar, Ravi Mahashabde, Puru Chibber, Devashish Chandiramani, Shama Deshpande. If you have missed reading stories, you can read them here.

We now hear of Afreen playing an important role in the show.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s emotional rollercoaster journey and how she transforms her reluctant husband into a responsible person, which at some level affects the family as a whole. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

