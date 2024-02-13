Exclusive: Shama Deshpande joins the cast of Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha

Seasoned actress Shama Deshpande who has featured in many TV shows and films, and was last seen on TV in Star Bharat’s Aashaon Ka Savera.. Dheere Dheere Se, has bagged a meaty role in Star Plus’ new show Udne Ki Aasha, which is produced by Rahul Tewary’s new production house.

As we know, IWMBuzz.com, was the first to report exclusive newsbreaks related to the cast of the show. We wrote about Pandya Store fame Kanwar Dhillon playing the male lead in the show. We also wrote about Neha Harsora being the female lead and that actors Sanjay Narvekar, Puru Chibber, Ravi Mahashabde, Devashish Chandiramani being part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Shama Deshpande being roped in to play the grandmother in the show.

As per a reliable source, “She will play dadi to Kanwar Dhillon, the male lead.”

We buzzed Shama but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Rahul Tewary, and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

