Exclusive: Sparsh Singh Kotwal to enter Colors’ Parineetii

Actor Sparsh Singh Kotwal who was earlier seen in Kumkum Bhagya, will soon enter the cast of Colors’ popular show Parineetii. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, this tale of Pari and Neeti has been doing good.

Sparsh has joined the cast in the role of Monty Bajwa, a character which was earlier played by Prabhat Choudhary.

We hear that Sparsh is all set to replace Prabhat as Monty now.

We also recently wrote about Mansi Jain replacing Harshpreet Kaur in the role of Chandrika Amit Bajwa.

The show will see yet another replacement now.

We buzzed Sparsh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Parineetii stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra and Anchal Sahu as leads. The show is doing really well with the audience being glued to the latest twists and drama in the show. The show has a wonderful ensemble cast as well, and its ability to tell the stories of complicated individuals and complicated stories with ease has made it to the heart of the fans and audiences and the show remains incredibly popular and loved. We have seen how Neeti has been hell-bent on making sure that Parineet is gone from Sanju’s life. As things become more and more dense, Parineet’s life gets in danger, as she is stuck in between life-endangering problems.

