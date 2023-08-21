ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Surbhi Mittal to join the cast of Pandya Store

Surbhi Mittal who was earlier seen in commercials and in the Star Plus show Imlie, will make her entry into the Star Plus show Pandya Store. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Aug,2023 13:33:01
Actress Surbhi Mittal who has worked in the commercial ad for Chik Shampoo, is also all set to enter Star Plus’ show Pandya Store. She was also part of the cast of Imlie. We at IWMBuzz.com reported earlier in the day about a new family entering the show, which will be Pranali’s family.

We have already written about actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma playing the father of Pranali Makwana (Deepika Upadhyay). We wrote about him being called by the Makwana family. He will be working as a clerk with Amresh Makwana. You can read that story here.

Now, we hear of Pranali’s sister Namita too entering the show. Actress Surbhi Mittal has been roped in to play this role.

As per a reliable source, “The father and daughter’s entry will soon be shown in the show. She will be shown as a positive character.”

We buzzed Surbhi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As we know, Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin was initially spearheaded by actors Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Simran Budharup, Alice Kaushik, Maira Dhari Sharma. Now the show has seen a leap taking place, post which only Krutika Sharma from the earlier cast is present in the show. The show is now headed by Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel as new leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

