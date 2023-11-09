Exclusive: Susheel Parashar and Kirti Sualy to enter Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

Veteran actors Susheel Parashar and Kirti Sualy will soon join the cast of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. As we know, the show has recently seen a generation leap in which actors Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma have entered the show as the new leads. As we know, Pravisht Mishra and Mugdha Chaphekar have exited after their successful run with the show.

The pre-leap climax saw Mihika killing Akshay, and destiny paved a way for Ranbir to get arrested for the crime. Ranbir was given a death sentence by the court. However, when he was being taken to the police station, the vehicle met with an accident and Ranbir died. Now, the show has taken a 20-year leap and Prachi stays along with her daughter Purvi, Bua Vishakha and mother Manpreet and they work for Kumkum Bhagya Hall.

We have seen the story of Rajvansh and Purvi take shape with the new leads being introduced. Soon, we hear that the family of Rajvansh will be introduced totally.

As per a reliable source, “Susheel Parashar will play Rajvansh’s grandfather while Kirti Sualy will play his grandmother.”

Susheel Parashar was last seen in Star Plus’ Titlie while Kirti Sualy was seen in Woh Toh Albelaa.

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

