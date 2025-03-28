Exclusive: Swati Chitnis joins the cast of Zee TV’s Saru

Shashi Sumeet Productions is soon coming up with a new tale on Zee TV, titled Saru. The teaser for this new show has already been put up. Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for its legacy of churning out engaging tales that have worked wonders with the Indian TV audience. A few of the banner’s notable works include Diya aur Baati Hum, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Shubhaarambh, Barrister Babu, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and many more.

Saru will have the popular actor Shagun Pandey playing the male lead. Young and new actress Mohak Matkar has been finalized to play the female lead in the project. Noted actress Anushka Merchande will play the negative lead. Kamalika Guha Thakurta will also be seen in the show. We provided all these exclusive newsbreaks to our readers at IWMBuzz.com. If you have missed reading it, you can check them here.

We now hear of seasoned actress Swati Chitnis, who is even today known for her endearing role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, will join the cast of Saru. She was last seen in the Colors’ show Mishri where she played the grandmother of the female protagonist, played by Shruti Bhist.

