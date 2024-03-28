Exclusive: Tarun Khanna and Puneet Vashist join the cast of Colors’ Lakshmi Narayan

Colors’ new mythological presentation Lakshmi Narayan, will bring the unique bond between Lakshmi and Narayan. The show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, will see the makers creating a mythological multiverse on TV. As we know, the makers have Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav running successfully on Colors. This new show will see many actors reprising the roles playing in the above-mentioned show.

We at IWMBuzz.com, wrote about Srikant Dwivedi reprising the role of Lord Narayan aka Vishnu in the new show. Shivya Pathania will be the new entrant, playing the role of Lakshmi in the new show. You can read this story here.

We also wrote about Ram Yashvardhan who essays Lord Shiv, and Subha Rajput who plays Goddess Parvati, playing the same characters in the new show.

We now hear of actors Tarun Khanna and Puneet Vashist are all set to enter the new show Lakshmi Narayan. They will yet again play the roles of Lord Indra and Narad, as per their characters in Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

We even hear of Ketan Karande also playing Nandi in the new show.

