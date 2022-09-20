Udaariyaan the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen the generation leap and the entries of Hitesh Bhardwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra in the roles of Ekam, Nehmat and Naaz.

Now the show will see the entry of Mallika, who is the sister of Ekam and Nehmat’s close friend.

Actress Neha Thakur who was seen in the Zee Punjabi show Tera Rang Chadeya along with Angad Hasija will join the cast.

Neha has been roped in to play the role of Mallika. Mallika will be an interesting character who will have layers to her plot. As we know, both Naaz and Mallika could not stand each other in childhood.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get through for a comment.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.