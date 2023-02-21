Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal the recently launched Colors show produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik’s Beyond Dreams has seen the dramatic twists in the lives of Armaan Oberoi (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Veer Oberoi (Karan Kundrra) and their past truths coming to the fore.

The show we hear, will see a few new entries in actors Vishal Nayak and Priya Bathija. As we know, Vishal was last seen in Ghar Ek Mandir while Priya Bathija returns to the small screen after Daayan.

As per a reliable source, “Vishal and Priya will play parents to Veer and Armaan Oberoi. They will be seen in a flashback story.”

As we know, Veer and Armaan are werewolves who have a past. Armaan was the one who transformed Veer into a werewolf. Armaan’s love interest Isha is a look-alike of Veer’s dead love interest, Kavya. Hence there has been a tussle and fight between the brothers for Isha.

