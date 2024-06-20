Exclusive: Yashu Dhiman bags Star Plus’ next

Actress Yashu Dhiman who was last seen in Dangal’s Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile, in the role of Parul has joined the cast of Star Plus’ next. Yashu was also part of the successful Sony SAB show Alladin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She will be part of the cast of Star Plus’ upcoming show, which is being produced by the Producers from the South, SVF Productions. The production house is making a love story drama show for Star Plus, which will be the Hindi version of the successful Telugu show, Karthika Deepam. The same show has been successfully made in Bengali titled Anurager Chhowa.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 fame actress Shubhaavi Choksey playing a vital role in the show. If you have not read it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Shubhaavi Choksey roped in for Star Plus’ next

Now we hear of Yashu joining the cast of the show in a vital role.

