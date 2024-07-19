Fahmaan Khan Talks About His Casanova Image, Rumoured Closeness With Shweta Tiwari And Friendship With Sumbul Touqeer

Popular actor Fahmaan Khan who is presently seen in Colors’ Krishna Mohini recently got into a chat with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel. From talking about his casanova image to his rumoured closeness with Shweta Tiwari and Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan addressed his thoughts at length.

Said Fahmaan about his rumoured closeness with actor Shweta Tiwari who worked with him in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, “To tell you honestly, I have a rumour brewing in every show of mine. I used to call Shweta as Guruji and Sakhi. We had a great bond in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. We met quite often and even during Covid, we met near our building. Probably this is how the rumour even kickstarted.”

This rumour with Shweta erupted exactly when she was going through her divorce. So did it affect your rapport? “Well, we just laughed it off whenever we heard about it. Frankly, we did not feel conscious about the rumour surrounding us, as we had nothing to feel worried about.”

Talking at length about his personal life, Fahmaan stated, “I have a different private life. I do not want to ruin my work and will not get into a relationship at my workplace. I have never dated the people I have worked with.”

On the Casanova image that he is always tagged with, Fahmaan averred, “Casanova is nothing but ‘faltu’. You frame me however you want to. I will not stop anyone from feeling what they feel about me. I am not answerable to anyone, and I will not justify myself. I am a very strong believer in who I am. If you have opinions about my work, I will accept it. But other than that, I will not take anything about my personal life.”

On his changing equation with once-good-friend Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan explained, “Things change with time. When you move out of the show, and do a few things in life, you don’t have time as such. This is a topic that brings in weird comments from people. This topic brings strange reactions from fans. We want the best for each other. But circumstances are such that we do not want to stay in touch.”

When asked whether Sumbul and Fahmaan do not indulge in any sort of conversation, Fahmaan stated, “It is a very different rapport now. It is not like how it was before. Honestly speaking, the problem between us is not big, but the drift that has been created makes it bigger. It is not as much as it is made to be. People thought we were dating, and moving away has created a big problem.”

When asked whether he missed the friendship of Sumbul, Fahmaan stated, “I dont miss the friendship now. I have moved on in life. Yes, it used to hurt earlier, but with time, things have changed.”