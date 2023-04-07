Television in India has also established itself as a huge industry screening thousands of programs in several languages. In the television industry, we have seen this trend of remaking one successful show from one language to another language and this is a quite common thing in the Hindi TV industry. We have come across several shows that are remakes of popular international dramas. Today, we bring you a list of popular Hindi TV shows that were adapted from the West.

Tedi Medi Family: Tedi Medi Family was an adaptation of the hit TV series The Middle where parents try to solve the precarious problems their teenage children get into. The show featured Saloni Daini, Ami Trivedi, and Iqbal Azad along with Sushant Mohindra and Dharmik Joisar.

24: 24 is the Indian remake of the popular US thriller series of the same name. Anil Kapoor played the lead role of an Anti-Terrorist Unit agent, who has to thwart anti-national activities. The show followed the real-time format, where every episode shows one hour of the agent’s life. Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo directed the series, while noted director Rensil D’Silva wrote the series.

The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir: The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir: An adaptation of Disney’s ‘The Suite Life of Zack and Cody’, the show was set in the Raj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai and revolved around Karan and Kabir, the trouble-making twins who live in the hotel.

Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi: The popular show Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi on Sony TV was an adaptation of an American comedy-drama ‘Ugly Betty’. The show was about a middle-class girl named Jasmeet Walia (Mona Singh), shortened to Jassi. Because she was so ugly, no one would hire her despite her impeccable credentials.

Sumit Sambhal Lega: Sumit Sambhal Lega was an adaptation of the popular international sitcom ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’. The show portrayed how the protagonist was caught between his wife and mother. The show featured Namit Das, Manasi Parekh, Saniya Touqeer, Avisha Sharma, Bharati Achrekar, Satish Kaushik, Vikram Kochhar, and Benaf Dadachandji.

Kathaa Ankahee: Sony Entertainment Television’s fascinating story titled, ‘Kathaa Ankahee’, is a Hindi remake of the acclaimed Turkish drama, ‘1001 Nights’. It is a captivating storyline centered around an unforgettable wound that creates a rift between Kathaa and Viaan. Reprising the adored characters – Sehrazat & Onur in the Indian edition are Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Produced by Swastik Productions, Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, an upcoming show on Sony TV, is a remake of the popular Turkish drama İstanbullu Gelin. The show follows the journeys of Damayanti, the principled traditionalist matriarch of the royal Barot family based in Ranak and Surilii, a vibrant and modern-thinking young girl. This close-to-life yet inspirational saga sees Kitu Gidwani playing Damayanti Barot, Tina Datta essaying the role of Surilii Ahluwalia, and Jay Bhanushali portraying the character of Shivendra Barot.