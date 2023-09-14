Television | Spoilers

Kathaa and Viaan decide to stay in a hotel. During their stay, Kathaa and Viaan come close and spend romantic time together before marriage in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Maaya starts to investigate Kathaa’s past and she questions Kathaa about why Viaan tried to fire her from EarthCon. Kathaa tells Maaya that she wants to leave the company at that time.

Curious to find the reason, Maaya asks multiple questions to Kathaa on this top; which leaves Kathaa speechless. Later, Maaya tells Ehsan that Viaan (Adnan Khan) has given 1cr to Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) and didn’t inform him. Ehsan checks the records and confronts Viaan about the same. However, the latter handles the situation.

In the coming episode, Kathaa and Viaan go to Dargah to fulfill Aarav’s wish. However, while returning they get stuck and decide to stay in a hotel. During their stay, Kathaa and Viaan come close and spend romantic time together before marriage.

Kathaa Ankahee Ep 203 13th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Maaya tells Ehsan that Viaan has given 1cr to Kathaa and didn’t inform him. Ehsan checks the records and confronts Viaan about the same

Awww! Are you excited to see their romantic moments?