Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Shiv gets shot

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum produced by Swastik Productions has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Samar (Karanvir Bohra) finally decided to reveal his true identity. With unwavering conviction, he disclosed that his mother, Suchitra, is the rightful heir to the throne, challenging the reign of Ranimaa.

As the family gathered in suspense, Samar produced the property papers, bearing the name of Barot Industries and declared ownership. The revelation sent shockwaves through the family. Surilii asks Damayanti to accept Samar as a part of the Barot family. Later, Samar announces that he will put the royal palace up for an auction. Surilii (Tina Datta) and Maan try to talk Samar out of selling the royal palace. However, Surilii makes a big bid and wins the palace again.

In the coming episode, Shiv, Surilii, and the entire Barot family celebrate their success. However, Samar gets angry and has a fight with Shiv. Surilii tries to stop Shiv and Samar’s fight. Soon, an unidentified man comes and points a gun at Shiv (Jay Bhanushali). He soon shoots at Shiv and Surilii gets shocked. Surilii, Ranimaa, and other family members run towards Shiv.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum Ep 118 20th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Shiv Survive?