From the ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ Diaries: Aditi Sharma shares images from Romania as she enjoys with Asim, Karan Veer, Krishna Shroff & Ashish Mehrotra

The contestants of the upcoming stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 have been away in Romania for almost a week now and there have already been several reports coming in from the sets which included the alleged Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot fight.

However, apart from the on-set diaries, it seems the contestants are making sure to make the most of their time away in the country and explore the scenic views.

On that note, actor Aditi Sharma went on to share some candid and lovely images from their stroll around the city of Bucharest in the country. Sharma shared three images where she put it up as a collab post with Krishna Shroff-

Sharma and Shroff pose for the camera in the first image, while the second image was one with others which also included Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra and Asim Riaz as well.

The third one was a picturesque location from the city. Sharma captioned the image, “Y’all excited”

We certainly cannot wait to see the off-screen and on-screen shenanigans of the contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and the various stunts as well.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has an alluring line-up of contestants that also include Shalin Bhanot, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Gashmeer Mahajani and Shilpa Shinde among others. The new season is also hosted by a returning Rohit Shetty.