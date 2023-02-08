Actress Nikki Sharma who plays the lead in Dangal’s Janam Janam Ka Saath is presently admitted to the hospital, for a bacterial infection and complaints of total fatigue. However, the actress is livid and unhappy with a section of the media for projecting the fake news of her ‘death’ and also of being ‘critical’.

There have been many video reports coming out for the past two days about the fall from the stairs of Nikki Sharma, the news of her death, being critical etc.

However, Nikki Sharma spoke to IWMBuzz.com condemning such reports. “I am presently in the hospital. I have a bacterial infection which resulted in my body getting totally exhausted. I was shooting for my show in an ill state for a few days, but later just could not manage it. I got admitted, and that was when certain media reports flashed about my death and what not. It is ridiculous for the media to garner the limelight with such fake and irrelevant news. I thoroughly condemn it.”

“I thank my production house and channel for being extremely supportive. Even now, as I am in the hospital, we are falling short of a bank, but they have given me all the time I need to recover,” she adds.

Nikki talked in a very fragile voice, but her disappointment over such irresponsible media reports was clearly voiced out.

Here’s wishing Nikki a speedy recovery!!