Jaya Bhattacharya After Entering Kumkum Bhagya, “Coming back to a show on Zee TV truly feels like a homecoming”

Zee TV‘s iconic and long-running show Kumkum Bhagya continues to captivate its loyal audience with an emotionally charged new chapter that follows the evolving love story of Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) and Raunak (Akshay Dev Bindra).

With the recent entry of Namik Paul as the intense and mysterious Shivansh, the drama has reached new heights. Now, adding further intrigue to the storyline is the entry of popular television actor Jaya Bhattacharya, who joins the cast in a pivotal role as Shivansh’s Bua Maa.

Respected and revered by Shivansh, Bua Maa may appear to be the guiding matriarch of the household, but there’s more than meets the eye. Known for portraying powerful, layered characters, Jaya steps into a grey-shaded role marked by control, manipulation, and hidden intentions. While she projects warmth and care for Shivansh, her character hides a simmering desire for revenge against Smita (Gurdip Punjj), which is set to spark intense drama in the episodes to come.

Jaya Bhattacharya said, “Coming back to a show on Zee TV truly feels like a homecoming. Being part of Kumkum Bhagya is an absolute delight. It’s heartening to see so many familiar faces, and witnessing how they’ve grown is incredibly fulfilling. Balaji Telefilms was the first production house to trust me with a negative role, which became a turning point in my career. I haven’t looked back since.”

She further added, “This new character is exciting because she’s so layered and complex. She’s helping me tap into a different dimension of portraying grey roles, pushing me to explore new boundaries as an actor. I’m also thrilled to be sharing the screen with Gurdip for the first time—she’s a phenomenal performer and brings incredible depth to her character. The atmosphere on set is vibrant and collaborative, and I’m enjoying being part of such a passionate team. The audience has already shown me so much love through their messages, and I’m truly grateful for their continued support. There’s a lot of high-voltage drama ahead—full of twists and surprises—that will definitely keep viewers hooked.”

While Jaya Bhattacharya makes her grand entry into the show, it will be interesting for viewers to see what’s next, as Shivansh has already married Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) to seek revenge against Smita Zaveri.

To know more, tune in to Kumkum Bhagya every day at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!