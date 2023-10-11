Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: A Look At The Contestants Who Will Shake Legs

The reality fever is setting in for the television viewers here!! Yes, we are going through the World Cup fever already, but come November, there will be a big talk on two reality shows that will launch – Bigg Boss 17 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. As we know, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will be aired on Sony TV. It will have celebrities dancing along with their choreographer partners.

Well, there has been much written about the contestants coming on board Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. A report on siasat dot com talked about the most probable confirmed list of contestants. And we take reference to the same for our write-up on IWMBuzz.com.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Contestants List

Aamir Ali

Shivangi Joshi

Shiv Thakare

Sumbul Touqeer

Manisha Rani

Shoaib Ibrahim

Arshi Khan

Surbhi Jyoti

Urvashi Dholakia

Ayesha Singh

Twinkle Arora

Rajiv Thakur

Sangeeta Phogat

Though the official confirmation of the names and the show’s launch is not yet done, viewers are already buzzing with energy as the anticipation for the big-ticket dance reality show has already set in!

