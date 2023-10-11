Television | News

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: A Look At The Contestants Who Will Shake Legs

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is the much-anticipated dance reality show to launch in November on Sony TV. Here is the most probable confirmed list of participants. Read on.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
11 Oct,2023 13:30:51
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: A Look At The Contestants Who Will Shake Legs 860377

The reality fever is setting in for the television viewers here!! Yes, we are going through the World Cup fever already, but come November, there will be a big talk on two reality shows that will launch – Bigg Boss 17 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. As we know, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will be aired on Sony TV. It will have celebrities dancing along with their choreographer partners.

Well, there has been much written about the contestants coming on board Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. A report on siasat dot com talked about the most probable confirmed list of contestants. And we take reference to the same for our write-up on IWMBuzz.com.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Contestants List

  • Aamir Ali
  • Shivangi Joshi
  • Shiv Thakare
  • Sumbul Touqeer
  • Manisha Rani
  • Shoaib Ibrahim
  • Arshi Khan
  • Surbhi Jyoti
  • Urvashi Dholakia
  • Ayesha Singh
  • Twinkle Arora
  • Rajiv Thakur
  • Sangeeta Phogat

Though the official confirmation of the names and the show’s launch is not yet done, viewers are already buzzing with energy as the anticipation for the big-ticket dance reality show has already set in!

Who are the celebrities you want to see in the dance reality show this season? You can name them here!!

Are you waiting eagerly for the launch of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11?

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

