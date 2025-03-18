Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Pulkit Bangia on Abir’s transformation From Positive to Grey Character

Zee TV’s popular show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye keeps audiences hooked with its gripping storyline and the chemistry between Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Ranveer/Virat (Arjit Taneja). The drama has intensified, especially with Abir (Pulkit Bangia) undergoing a shocking transformation.

Initially portrayed as a charming and supportive presence, Abir has turned manipulative and cunning in his quest to separate Amruta from Ranveer (Virat). Obsessed with Amruta and determined to marry her, he joins forces with Manvi (Akanksha Chamola) to erase Ranveer’s (Virat’s) memories through medication. This shift in Abir’s character has added new layers to the storyline, and Pulkit has embraced the complexities of this transformation with finesse.

Speaking about character development, Pulkit Bangia said, “Abir’s character is a challenging yet exciting role. From Abir’s point of view in Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, his actions feel justified—he believes he is fighting for his love and sees Virat as an obstacle. He is willing to go to any length to be with Amruta. He started as a positive character, but his emotions have led him down a morally grey path. This character arc is layered, and playing a negative role comes with its challenges. Such roles push you to explore deeper emotions as an actor, and I’ve truly enjoyed this transition. Developing Abir’s perspective has been a great learning experience, and I’m excited to see how the audience reacts to it.”

While Pulkit’s powerful portrayal of Abir’s shift to the dark side has added depth to the show, it remains to be seen how far he will go to achieve his goals. The viewers will be eager to discover whether Abir’s manipulations will succeed or his true intentions will be exposed. Will he manage to keep Amruta and Virat/Ranveer apart?

