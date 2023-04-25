Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Krissann Barretto gets engaged

Krissann Barretto got engaged to her longtime partner Nathan Karamchandani

Krissann Barretto, who entertained the masses in the TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, got engaged to her longtime partner Nathan Karamchandani on April 22. Nathan, an electrical engineer, took Barretto by surprise when he went down on his knees and proposed her.

Krissann took to Instagram and shared gorgeous snaps from her proposal. She wrote, “22.04.2023. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you.” Set against the backdrop of a big heart-shaped frame made of red roses, candles and rose petals, Nathan got down on his knees to pop the question. While Krissann wore a blue thigh-high slit satin dress, Nathan wore a dark blue suit.

Congratulations to the couple!

