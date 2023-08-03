Exclusive: Parineetii fame Ankita Singh Bamb joins the cast of Sony SAB's next

Young and talented actress Ankita Singh Bamb who was seen in Colors’ Parineetii in the role of Simmi Bajwa has bagged her next TV show. She will be seen in Siddharth P Malhotra’s project for Sony SAB. Siddharth P Malhotra’s banner Alchemy Film is making a love story for Sony SAB.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Nishant Malkhani being in talks to play the lead in the show. We had also written about Krissann Barretto playing the parallel lead on the show. If you have missed these stories, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani to play the lead in Alchemy Films’ new show for Sony SAB?

Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to play the parallel lead in Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB

Now we hear of Ankita Singh Bamb playing an integral part in the show.

As per a reliable source, “The actress will be part of the male lead’s family.”

We buzzed Ankita but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

