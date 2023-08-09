ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra's Sony SAB show

Ayushi Bhatia the talented actress who was in Shaadi Mubarak will be part of the cast of Sony SAB's new show produced by Siddharth P Malhotra. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Aug,2023 15:51:19
Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra's Sony SAB show 841686

Actress Ayushi Bhatia who is known for her portrayal in Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak has bagged the new show for Sony SAB. Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films, this show tentatively titled Pashima will dwell on an interesting subject.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been reporting exclusively about the cast on board this show. We wrote about Nishant Malkhani bagging the male lead’s role in the show. We also wrote about Krissann Barretto, Ankita Singh playing pivotal roles. We also wrote about the big news of real-life couple Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan coming together for this show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani to play the lead in Alchemy Films’ new show for Sony SAB?

Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to play the parallel lead in Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB

Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB’s next

We now hear of Ayushi playing a vital role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Ayushi Bhatia will play the character of a friend.”

We buzzed Ayushi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get through.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot and Dilpreet get into a nasty argument 841650
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot and Dilpreet get into a nasty argument
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi 841607
Sarees make me feel sexy: Mridula Oberoi
My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani 841498
My parents are thrilled to see me excel in my professional journey: Dhruvi Jani
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan 841402
I like challenging roles that turn out to be standout characters: Aleeza Khan on her return to TV with Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet's job as Watchman 841451
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Sanjot learns about Dilpreet’s job as Watchman
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 841399
Sudhanshu Pandey is a senior, his advice is always useful: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
Latest Stories
Hollywood Rapper Sentenced For A Decade In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case 841602
Hollywood Rapper Sentenced For A Decade In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case
Khamoshi: The Musical, Bhansali’s Film That He Would Love To Remake 841687
Khamoshi: The Musical, Bhansali’s Film That He Would Love To Remake
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets scared; yells at Neerja 841674
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets scared; yells at Neerja
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv takes his son Mohit's responsibility 841684
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shiv takes his son Mohit’s responsibility
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi longs to meet Pratiksha in hospital 841672
Dharampatnii Spoiler: Ravi longs to meet Pratiksha in hospital
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana goes to Dehradun to uncover her past 841671
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana goes to Dehradun to uncover her past
Read Latest News