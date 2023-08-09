Exclusive: Shaadi Mubarak fame Ayushi Bhatia bags Siddharth P Malhotra's Sony SAB show

Actress Ayushi Bhatia who is known for her portrayal in Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak has bagged the new show for Sony SAB. Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra’s Alchemy Films, this show tentatively titled Pashima will dwell on an interesting subject.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been reporting exclusively about the cast on board this show. We wrote about Nishant Malkhani bagging the male lead’s role in the show. We also wrote about Krissann Barretto, Ankita Singh playing pivotal roles. We also wrote about the big news of real-life couple Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan coming together for this show. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Nishant Malkhani to play the lead in Alchemy Films’ new show for Sony SAB?

Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to play the parallel lead in Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB

Exclusive: Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan to feature in Sony SAB’s next

We now hear of Ayushi playing a vital role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Ayushi Bhatia will play the character of a friend.”

We buzzed Ayushi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get through.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli