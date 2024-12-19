Kanwar Dhillon And Team Celebrate ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ Topping Charts For Third Time At Babulnath Temple

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora starrer TV show Udne Ki Aasha create history as the show ranks No.1 on the TRP ratings for the third consecutive time. It is produced by Rolling Tales Production. To celebrate this milestone success, Kanwar with his team visited Babulnath temple in Mumbai to seek blessings and express gratitude. The actor also shared photos from their visit. Take a look below.

The lead actor, Kanwar, posed in front of Babulnath temple with his team, including co-star Neha Harsora and other team members Simran Narula, Medha, Rajesh Amarlal Babbar, Dannie Dop, and Rahul Tewary. The team also posed in different parts of the temple, expressing their gratitude and embarking on a spiritual journey. Udne Ki Aasha has topped the charts with 2.5 TRP in the last three weeks, creating a new record. Kanwar express his gratitude in the caption,”

Not only this, Kanwar shared a story highlighting that Udne Ki Aasha has become a favorite of the audience in every way, from the best Jodi to the best show. The story reads, “Number one has become a synonym for #UdneKiAasha, in recent times No 1 show TRP wise, No 1 show awards wise, No 1 jodi rating wise, my UKA moots it’s “phaphlo” times for us, Every thing we have manifested for our baby show and our favorite human is coming true.”

Are you also a ‘Udne Ki Aasha’ show fan?