Katha Ankahee Exclusive: Viaan and Katha's love tale to get intense with a SMALL LEAP

Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the heartbreaking separation of Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma). As we know, Maaya Maasi’s (Anjali Mukhi) plan has worked and she has finally found a way to overpower Katha and crush her confidence of uniting with Viaan. Katha has been blackmailed and threatened by Maasi of letting the one-night stand truth out to Aarav. Katha who was ready to face everything with her head straight, and tell everyone about the dark night, was shaken as soon as Maasi used the trump card of Aarav.

Katha has now decided to leave Viaan. In an extremely emotional sequence, Katha told Viaan that they could not be together as they did not want the truth about the night to be opened before their families. Both Katha and Viaan are heartbroken, but Maasi has got what she wants.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that there will be a small transit in time shown in the story plot.

As per a reliable source, “Katha Ankahee will take a small leap, which will be of a few months. Work is presently on, with the upcoming drama. The transit in time can be anything from 6 to 8 months.”

We also get to hear that the love story of Viaan and Katha will turn more intense and exciting with this jump in time.

Will time change the equations of Katha and Viaan? Will their desire to be together lessen with time? Only time will tell.

