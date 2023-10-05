Television | News

Katha Ankahee Exclusive: Viaan and Katha's love tale to get intense with a SMALL LEAP

Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show Katha Ankahee will soon take a small transit in time, with a small leap which will show more intensity in Viaan and Katha's love tale.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Oct,2023 12:09:22
Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the heartbreaking separation of Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha (Aditi Sharma). As we know, Maaya Maasi’s (Anjali Mukhi) plan has worked and she has finally found a way to overpower Katha and crush her confidence of uniting with Viaan. Katha has been blackmailed and threatened by Maasi of letting the one-night stand truth out to Aarav. Katha who was ready to face everything with her head straight, and tell everyone about the dark night, was shaken as soon as Maasi used the trump card of Aarav.

Katha has now decided to leave Viaan. In an extremely emotional sequence, Katha told Viaan that they could not be together as they did not want the truth about the night to be opened before their families. Both Katha and Viaan are heartbroken, but Maasi has got what she wants.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that there will be a small transit in time shown in the story plot.

As per a reliable source, “Katha Ankahee will take a small leap, which will be of a few months. Work is presently on, with the upcoming drama. The transit in time can be anything from 6 to 8 months.”

We also get to hear that the love story of Viaan and Katha will turn more intense and exciting with this jump in time.

Will time change the equations of Katha and Viaan? Will their desire to be together lessen with time? Only time will tell.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

