Kruttika Desai on her character in Meri Bhavya Life: “After a long time I’m playing the antagonist”

Kruttika Desai is a well-known name in Indian television. She was last seen in Pandya Store and Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. The actress is all set to be back on screen with a new character in the Colors TV show Meri Bhavya Life. Produced by Sphere Origins, the new show casts Prisha Dhatwalia and Karan Vohra as the leads. The concept of this show is different and thought-provoking, and it is about how girls are always judged on the basis of looks. We reached out to the actress, asking for a few details about her upcoming show.

Kruttika Desai will be playing the role of Bua Maa of the male lead Karan Vohra, who will appear as Rishank. Check out insights about ‘Meri Bhavya Life.’

Describing the show ‘Meri Bhavya Life’ and its concept, Kruttik shared, “Today, the world has become incredibly globalized and what is defined as beauty has become so homogenized that everyone has one concept of beauty and everyone has to contort themselves to fit into that concept. Every woman is beautiful, and each woman’s beauty is different. Instead of seeing, nurturing, and appreciating that, everyone, including the girl, is running towards a mirage. At such a time, this show and what it advocates is really the need of the hour.”

Talking about how an overweight woman deals with the challenges in terms of marriage, Kruttika quoted, “Especially in a marriage, the woman faces so much rejection – sometimes they agree to marry a guy even if they don’t like him, just because he said yes and the family is putting on the pressure now.”

When asked the actress about one thing about her new character that relates to her real personality, Kruttika said, “Nothing really relates to my personal life.”

Sharing her viewpoint about the show’s concept and whether this will impact the viewers, Kruttika said, “The change has started with some women putting their foot down and refusing to be affected by body shaming or losing self-esteem. We want to encourage such women while at the same time are hoping that it has an impact on the audience’s perspectives and that changes.”

Kruttika expressed her excitement about her new character, saying, “After a long time I’m playing the antagonist which itself is exciting. She is elegant, restrained, poisonous – quite a far cry from my last 2 shows.”

About Kruttika Desai’s New Character

Bua Maa is a woman who was left behind by her husband years ago. But she transformed her heartbreak into a weapon of quiet power. Cloaked in silence and tradition, she plays the game with measured words and well-timed tears. Elegant in appearance but ruthless in intent, she’s the quiet force fueling the chaos within the family—one calculated emotion at a time.