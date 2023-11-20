Kundali Bhagya Actor Paras Kalnawat Celebrates 200 Episodes Of ‘Palveer’ With Sana Sayyad

One of the most loved shows on Television, Kundali Bhagya, a few months back, began the second season with Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan’s (Shakti Anand) children, taking the lead roles. The Anupamaa fame actors Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad became the new main characters. And now it has been 200 episodes since the duo are winning hearts as Rajveer and Palki in the show. Here, take a look at the celebrations.

‘Palveer’ 200 Episodes Celebrations

Taking to his Instagram handle, Paras Kalnawat drops a couple of photos from the 200 episodes celebrations. In the shared photos, Paras Kalnawat is seen posing with Sana Sayyad. The duo pose together, smiling with a beautiful yellow cake in their hand with the couple’s small snap on it.

Paras in the photo looks dashing in a white shirt underneath the lime green waistcoat and matching. On the other hand, Sana Sayyad steals hearts in a green front skirt anarkali set, which she adorns with oxidized jhumkas. Her open hairstyle, beautiful black eyes, rosy cheeks, red lips, and bindi complement her desi-ness.

Sharing this post, Paras wrote, “200 Episodes Of #PalVeer ❤

Thank You So Much For Your Love

Love You All.”

Apart from Paras and Sana, the show also features Shraddha Arya, Baseer Ali, and Anjum Fakih in key roles.

We also wish ‘Palveer’ happy 200 successful episodes in Kundali Bhagya. What is your reaction? Drop in the comments.