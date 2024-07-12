Kundali Bhagya Completes 7 Years: Shraddha Arya Feels Proud, Dheeraj Dhoopar Pens Heartfelt Note

It’s good news for Kundali Bhagya fans as the show completes 7 years of release. The show first premiered on 12 July 2017, featuring Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles. The is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. As the show completes another successful year, the lead actress, Shraddha, expresses her proud feelings while ex-actor Dheeraj Dhoopar pens a heartfelt note.

Shraddha Arya’s Proud Moment On Kundali Bhagya Completing 7 Years

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha penned a note expressing her proud feelings and how her character, Preeta, has impacted her life. She wrote, “Yayyyy 7 Proud Years of Playing Preeta!! Hands down, this has been the best phase of my life. Thank You for being so Loving, encouraging & Appreciative. This character will be a part of Me for the rest of my life. I’m Preeta, She is Me! #KundaliBhagya.”

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Heartfelt Note On Big Achievement

Dheeraj also shared a couple of stories, sharing million-dollar photos with the Kundali Bhagya family. The photo features Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura, Anjum Fakih, Supriya Sukla, and many others. In the two photos, the actor also penned a heartfelt note and said, “#7GLORIOUSYEARSOFKUNDALIBHAGYA ..SO MUCH OF LOVE & GRATITUDE TO EACH ONE OF YOU WHO IS/BEEN THE PART OF THIS BEAUTIFUL #KUNDALI FAMILY! I MISS U ALL SO SO MUCH. THANK YOU @EKTARKAPOOR FOR GIVING ME THE BEST SHOW, BEST CHARACTER & BEST MEMORIES OF MY CAREER YET.. LOVE TO ALL THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD WHO GAVE SO MUCH OF LOVE TO Reply to dheerajdhoopaoREVER INDEBTED!! LOVE LOVE & ONLY LOVE.”

Further Dheeraj continued, “@PARAS KALNAWAT @SANA SAYYAD29 @BASEER BOB @SHAKTIARORA @ADRIJA ROY OFFICIAL @SHAKTIANANDOFFICIAL @MAHIRASHARMA @SWARNAPANDEY12 @PYUMORIMEHTAGHOSH @DEARMANSI @TWINKLE VASISHT… COULDN’T TAG YOU GUYS IN THE PREVIOUS STORY, BUT ALL OF YOU HAVE BEEN AN AMAZING & SUCH AN IMPORTANT PART OF THIS FAMILY & STORY! LOVE U ALL.”