Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya Announces Birth Of Twins; Shraddha And Rahul welcome a boy and a girl

Popular actress Shraddha Arya and husband Rahul Nangia welcome their bundle of joy!! The Kundali Bhagya actress delivered twins on 29 November 2024. Today, Shraddha took to social media to announce the birth of her twin babies, a boy and a girl. Yes, she has delivered twins and this comes as a double celebration for the family.

As we know, Shraddha worked in Kundali Bhagya till recently, and quit the show. Kundali Bhagya is also all set to end this week after a successful run of seven years. And before her show goes off the air, Shraddha has given the good news of her babies’ birth.

She wrote on social media,

Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full! 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦

#TwinBlessings #ABoyandAGirl #BestOfBothTheWorlds

Shraddha posted a video of her bed being tied to bright-looking balloons of different shapes on which were written ‘Baby Boy’ and ‘Baby Girl’. Both colours of blue and pink where found decorating the bed.

Certainly, this is a wonderful news and you can check the post and video here.

As soon as the post was put, congratulatory messages started flooding the post as replies. Actors, Anjum Fakih, Sriti Jha, Sanjay Gagnani, Krishna Mukherjee, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and all her fans sent out love and more love for the couple and the newly born kids.

We wish Shraddha and Rahul happy parenting!! And the world waits to see a glimpse of the best of Shraddha and Rahul’s worlds!!