Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya Shoots From Home Due To Injury; Know All Here

Shraddha Arya has been one of the strong pillars of the successful Zee TV show, Kundali Bhagya. The show which started as the spin-off of the popular show Kumkum Bhagya, has had a good run with the story moving forward through generation leaps. Even though new leads have been introduced in the show, Shraddha Arya continues to be one of the main forces of the show. Playing Preeta, Shraddha has added the needed charm and grace to the show for all these years. The news coming from the sets now is that Shraddha has not been coming to the sets over the last few days. The news that has been derived through media reports, is that Shraddha has suffered a back injury, which needs ample rest at the moment.

News in the media has it that Shraddha has been shooting her close-ups and important scenes from home. Truly, the show has to go on, and Shraddha is giving her best even in this tough scenario.

The news is that Shraddha might not be able to work from the set, for a month or so. In that case, the storyline and the drama ahead need a bit of tweaking, so that the character remains in the picture, but does not have anything major to do.

We await for more updates from the sets of Kundali Bhagya, for story changes.

Starring Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali as the second-generation leads, Kundali Bhagya chronicles the love story of Shraddha Arya and Shakti Anand (first-generation leads), filled with ups and downs.